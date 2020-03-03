Lithium miner expects profits to plunge 65%

Ganfeng Lithium blamed a falling lithium salt price for its expected woes, rather than the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak on operations which it spelled out last month.

The falling price of the lithium salt Ganfeng produces is expected to wallop its 2019 performance.

Image: Stefan Franz

Chinese energy storage raw materials company Ganfeng Lithium has issued a profit warning to investors.

The business, which extracts the raw materials for lithium-ion batteries and sells lithium-related products, announced to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange total profits for 2019 are expected to plummet 65%, from RMB1.39 billion (US$199 million) in 2018 to RMB485 million.

The company, which last month spelled out how the COVID-19 outbreak was affecting some of its Chinese operations, apparently issued the update on Friday although the financials page of the exchange appeared to be suffering a glitch at the end of last week which mangled the dates of recent company updates.

Ganfeng blamed a plummeting lithium salt price for the setback, which is expected to come despite an anticipated near-6% rise in revenue last year, to RMB5.28 billion.

