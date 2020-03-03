Lithium miner expects profits to plunge 65%

Chinese energy storage raw materials company Ganfeng Lithium has issued a profit warning to investors.
The business, which extracts the raw materials for lithium-ion batteries and sells lithium-related products, announced to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange total profits for 2019 are expected to plummet 65%, from RMB1.39 billion (US$199 million) in 2018 to RMB485 million.
The company, which last month spelled out how the COVID-19 outbreak was affecting some of its Chinese operations, apparently issued the update on Friday although the financials page of the exchange appeared to be suffering a glitch at the end of last week which mangled the dates of recent company updates.
Ganfeng blamed a plummeting lithium salt price for the setback, which is expected to come despite an anticipated near-6% rise in revenue last year, to RMB5.28 billion.
Raw material sourcing
As part of pv magazine’s global UP sustainability initiative, we are focusing on raw material sourcing in the energy storage industry this quarter. You can look forward to reading about lithium extraction in Chile, cobalt from the Congo and the development of raw material recycling. Contact up@pv-magazine.com for more information or to jump on board!
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.