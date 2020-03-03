Achieving 21.2% efficiency in a perovskite cell thanks to food additives

A research group from South Korea’s Pohang University of Science and Technology has developed two types of perovskite solar cell using peppermint oil and walnut aroma food additives. The cells achieved efficiencies of 19.9% and 21.2%, respectively.

The two cells are based on a newly designed and synthesized novel donor–acceptor type polymer that can be dissolved in both the peppermint oil, which is also known by the name 3-methylcyclohexanone, and walnut aroma food additives, which are commonly defined as 2-methyl anisole.

The use of these two organics solvents is said to replace toxic chemicals used in previous manufacturing processes, the scientists claim.

The new dopant‐free hole transport polymer, called alkoxy‐PTEG, is able to exhibit high solubility even in nonaromatic solvents and to prevent possible lead leakage via chelation, the research team stated. The chelation is a process through which bonds between two or more separate binding sites are formed within the same ligand group and a single atom. These ligands are the sequestering agents that can prevent the lead leakage from the solar cell.

The research team added the two cells also showed more durability than common perovskite cells. “They kept 88% efficiency after 30 days passed and exhibited high stability,” it affirmed.

The two devices are presented in the study Nonaromatic Green‐Solvent‐Processable, Dopant‐Free, and Lead‐Capturable Hole Transport Polymers in Perovskite Solar Cells with High Efficiency, published in Advanced Energy Materials.