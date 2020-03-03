More postponements due to COVID-19

The Solar Solutions show, due to be held in Amsterdam from March 17-19, today announced it would reschedule for September due to concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak.

Amid fears surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, key events for the solar industry are being canceled or postponed around the world.

With the Energy Storage Europe show that was set to take place next week in Düsseldorf called off at the start of the week, the list has continued to lengthen. Today, organizers announced the Solar Solutions trade show, planned in Amsterdam this month, will be rescheduled for September 7-9.

“A [COVID-19] outbreak in the Netherlands has now been officially confirmed by the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment, while a further spread of the virus seems likely,” said Rolf Heynen, director of show organizer Good! New Energy. “The health of our exhibitors and our 15,000 visitors is our main priority. Therefore we see no alternative to postponing the trade shows.”

Mostra Convegno Expocomfort, another trade show exhibiting renewables and other energy technologies in Milan, has also been rescheduled, from March 17-20 to early September. “This is not a decision we have taken lightly; our customers, partners and team in Italy have worked incredibly hard on these events,” said Massimiliano Pierini, managing director of Reed Exhibitions Italia. “While it is disappointing to postpone it’s imperative that we prioritize the health and safety of everyone involved.”

Italy is one of several regions to have placed a widespread ban on events and large public gatherings. With more countries expected to announce similar containment measures, further cancellations are likely in the weeks ahead.