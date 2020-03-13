France’s largest storage project

From pv magazine France

Total has started building what it calls “the largest battery-powered electricity storage project in France” at a former refinery in Mardyck, near the port of ​​Dunkirk.

The €15 million, 25 MW/25 MWh storage system will use the Intensium Max 20 High Energy solution from Saft, a wholly owned subsidiary of Total. It will include 11 integrated containers with capacities of 2.3 MWh each, sent over from Saft’s production site in Bordeaux. The lithium-ion storage system, which will be commissioned by the end of this year, will mainly provide primary reserve support to stabilize the grid of transmission system operator RTE, Total said.

Total was among the winners, through its subsidiaries, of France’s long-term auction (AOLT). The company secured a 58 MW project to be built within the 2021-27 time frame and a 45 MW system to be completed in the 2022-28 period.

The group was the main winner of the AOLT, as it secured more than 40% of the storage capacity that was allocated in the first round of tenders organized by RTE. “This was possible thanks to the skills of the Total Flex team, specialist in the aggregation of renewable energy, and Saft, the European leader in batteries for stationary storage,” said Patrick Pouyanné, chairman and CEO of Total.