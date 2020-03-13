Poland added 300 MW of solar in first two months of 2020

Poland’s grid operator, Polskie Sieci Elektroenergetyczne (PSE), said on Wednesday that the country had reached 1.6 GW of cumulative PV installations by the end of February.
It said that that the country’s total installed PV capacity jumped by 8.4% quarter on quarter in the January-February period.
☀Moc zainstalowana w #PV w KSE 1.03.2020 r. wyniosła 1596,5 MW (na podst. danych przekazanych do OSP). Oznacza to wzrost o 183,2 proc. rok do roku i o 8,4 proc. w okresie I 2020 – III 2020 r. #OZE #energetyka pic.twitter.com/PdrKVo841o
— PSE S.A. (@pse_pl) March 11, 2020
At the end of 2019, PSE reported that the country’s installed capacity had reached 1.29 GW, from around 1 GW of solar in late September 2019 and just 486 MW of PV at the end of 2018. This means that in the first two months of this year, around 297 MW of new PV systems were deployed.
Last year’s strong growth was mainly driven by incentives for rooftop PV and the extension of net metering access for businesses. The Polish government is also supporting commercial and industrial PV, as well as large-scale solar, through renewable energy auctions.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.