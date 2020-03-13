Poland added 300 MW of solar in first two months of 2020

Poland’s grid operator, Polskie Sieci Elektroenergetyczne (PSE), said on Wednesday that the country had reached 1.6 GW of cumulative PV installations by the end of February.

It said that that the country’s total installed PV capacity jumped by 8.4% quarter on quarter in the January-February period.



At the end of 2019, PSE reported that the country’s installed capacity had reached 1.29 GW, from around 1 GW of solar in late September 2019 and just 486 MW of PV at the end of 2018. This means that in the first two months of this year, around 297 MW of new PV systems were deployed.

Last year’s strong growth was mainly driven by incentives for rooftop PV and the extension of net metering access for businesses. The Polish government is also supporting commercial and industrial PV, as well as large-scale solar, through renewable energy auctions.