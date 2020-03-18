Tender launched for 4.5 MW of solar in Barbados

Regional organization the Caribbean Community Climate Change Center has tendered for 4.5 MW of solar generation capacity and a 2 MW micro turbine plus other components for four Barbados Water Authority pumping stations.
The PV capacity will comprise two 2 MW projects and a 500 kW facility. Those three installations will power three pumping stations with the fourth connected to the micro turbine.
Bids can be submitted until March 31.
Barbados hosted 24 MW of solar capacity at the end of 2018, according to International Renewable Energy Agency figures. Private utility BL&P has 256.6 MW of generation assets, 85% of them powered by heavy fuel oil and 15% diesel.
The nation aims to generate 29% of its electricity from renewables by 2029.
