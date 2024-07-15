Philippines announces second microgrid auction for underserved areas

The Philippines DOE has announced a second competitive selection process (CSP) to develop microgrid systems that will provide power to areas of the country with little or no access to electricity.

Under the terms of the CSP, microgrid system providers (MGSPs) will be invited to bid for the electrification of 41 lots, composed of 75 identified underserved and underserved areas which cover a total of 12,212 households. The DOE has said these areas are viable for MGSPs “given their higher demand, and most of the households are not widely dispersed.”

The auction is scheduled to open in the first week of August with the submissions of expression of interest and prequalification documents. Technical and financial bid proposals will open by the fourth week of September, with the issue of award expected in the first week of December 2024.

The first round of the CSP took place in November 2023. In April, contracts were awarded to the Maharlika consortium, made up of Manila-based Maharlika Clean Power Holding, CleanGrid Partners, and Singapore-based WEnergy Global. The consortium will now develop hybrid microgrid systems composed of solar, energy storage systems, and diesel gensets in eight unserved areas in the provinces of Cebu, Quezon and Palawan.

As part of the Philippine Energy Plan, the government has set a target of providing electricity to all the country’s households by 2030.