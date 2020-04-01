Intersolar South America postponed to November

From pv magazine LatAm

The smarter E South America – which brings together the renowned Intersolar South America, ees South America and Eletrotec + EM-Power trade fairs – has been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event, which was originally scheduled to take place between Aug. 25 and Aug. 27, will now be held at the Expo Center Norte in São Paulo from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.

The event organizers – Solar Promotion International, Freiburg Management and Marketing International, and Aranda Eventos & Congressos – have followed the recommendations of the Brazilian Association of Photovoltaic Solar Energy (ABSOLAR) and all other partners to counter the possible spread of the coronavirus.

“It is very important that we react quickly and announce this new date that will allow exhibitors and visitors to make reliable preparations,” said Florian Wessendorf, CEO of Solar Promotion International.

ABSOLAR said that it fully supports the decision to delay the event.

“At a time of such extraordinary and unexpected circumstances, Solar Promotion International, Freiburg Management and Marketing International as well as Aranda acted responsibly in taking this step, which provides a clear perspective for the sector and the market in relation to the event in Brazil,” said ABSOLAR CEO Rodrigo Lopes Sauaia. “Planning security is essential for the photovoltaic sector, especially in this moment of global awareness. They have reacted with caution, good sense and correction, taking into account all aspects of the current scenario and giving priority to the life, health and well-being of our society.”

Existing contracts will still be valid for the new dates. The exhibition venue exhibitor area, and all other contractual terms and conditions will also remain unchanged.