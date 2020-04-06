EU opens public consultations on climate targets

EU citizens and businesses, nongovernmental organizations, academics, and governments will have until June 23 to express their opinions on the bloc’s plan to change its current 40% emissions-reduction target to between 50% and 55% by 2030.

“The consultation aims to collect opinions on the desired ambition level of climate and energy policies, necessary actions in different sectors and specific policy design to increase climate ambition by 2030,” the European Commission said. “It also aims to gather further information, including roadmaps, policy briefs and studies relevant for deeper greenhouse gas emission reductions.”

The commission will also accepts inputs in the form of concise position papers, policy briefs, sectoral roadmaps and studies, it said.

The European Commission will unveil its plan to expand the EU’s 2030 climate target in September as part of the European Green Deal. Under this framework, the EU will aim to become climate-neutral by 2050, while facilitating €1 trillion in investment.