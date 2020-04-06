Utility-scale floating PV for Indian coal mines

Solar Energy Corp. of India has tendered two floating PV projects with a combined capacity of 15 MW. The two plants will be deployed at a storage reservoir (10 MW) and an open-cast project void (5 MW) in the Indian state of Telangana.

Image: enjoytheworld/Pixabay

From pv magazine India

Solar Energy Corp. of India, on behalf of state-owned Singareni Collieries Co. Ltd. (SCCL), has opened bids for 15 MW (AC) of grid-interactive floating solar capacity at the coal miner’s two facilities in the Indian state of Telangana.

