Covid-19 lockdown will affect India’s rooftop solar sector more than large-scale PV

From pv magazine India

Rooftop solar projects will likely take a harder hit than grid-connected PV installations amid India’s nationwide Covid-19 lockdown, according to CARE Ratings.

The country’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) recently declared that utility-scale solar plants provide essential services. But CARE Ratings noted that the rooftop solar sector will still be adversely affected due to restrictions on movement under India’s coronavirus lockdown.

Most rooftop solar companies in India are small-scale businesses, so they lack the financial strength to absorb losses and meet additional working capital requirements under current conditions, the researchers added.

