Renewables PPA signed in Spain despite Covid-19 disruption

The utility is forging ahead with power supply deals despite the public health crisis and associated economic concerns.

From pv magazine Spain.

The EDPR renewable energy division of Portuguese electric utility EDP has secured a deal to sell electricity generated by 59 MW of solar and wind power capacity to Dutch multinational Royal DSM.

The energy offtaker, which specializes nutrition, health and sustainable lifestyles, will use the clean energy generated in Spain by two solar plants and a wind farm to power its European operations. Neither party specified the term of the contract.

The solar plants concerned – Acampo Arpal in Zaragoza and Señora de la Oliva, in Cádiz – will have a combined generation capacity of 43 MW. The wind farm will supply the balance with the three facilities set to be operational between 2022 and 2023.

The latest power purchase agreement (PPA) means EDPR has secured supply deals related to 148 MW of Spanish renewables projects due to come online up to 2023.

The renewables operation of the Portuguese utility has already achieved 80% of its ambition of adding 7 GW of solar and wind capacity to its portfolio by the end of 2022, as it revealed in an update in March last year.

The Royal DSM deal is the second one announced by EDPR since Covid-19 arrived in Portugal, with the business last week closing a PPA for 200 MW Mexican solar project Los Cuervos photovoltaic solar, in Aguascalientes. That park will supply electricity to energy services company Ammper.

The renewables arm of the utility has put aside €750,000 for Covid-19 relief measures such as food bank donations, medical equipment and supplies and virus testing as well as the purchase of digital teaching materials in ten nations in which it operates – Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, Spain, France, Greece, Italy, Poland, Romania and the U.S.