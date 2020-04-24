Sodium-ion battery manufacturing in India

With its unique sodium-ion technology, Faradion claims to provide Li-ion (LiFePO4, LFP) performance at the cost of lead-acid batteries.

Having won its first order from ICM Australia, UK-based Faradion is now looking to manufacture its sodium-ion (Na-ion) batteries in India for electric mobility, energy storage and mobile applications. The company, along with its partner in India, aims to set up an initial production capacity of 1 GWh in the country.

“We have a partner in India with which we plan to scale up manufacturing of Faradion Sodium-ion batteries in 2021. Initial capacity is estimated to be up to 1 GWh,” Faradion CEO James Quinn told pv magazine.

“In the case of ICM Australia, Faradion is producing the batteries at one of its manufacturing partners in Europe. The batteries will be supplied to ICM Australia for their customer,” Quinn added.

