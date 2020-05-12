A 25-year power purchase agreement for 60 MW of floating solar in Singapore

The project is intended to provide the city state with an eco-friendly system of waterworks.

The Sembcorp Floating Solar Singapore unit of utilities and marine group Sembcorp Industries has secured a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) for a 60 MW floating solar plant it is planning at Singapore’s Tengeh Reservoir.

The deal was signed with national water agency the Public Utilities Board (Pub), which selected Singapore company Sembcorp for the project in late February. The price to be paid under the PPA for the solar electricity generated was not revealed.

The floating project is scheduled to come online next year and will power operations at Pub’s five waterworks.

Popular content

“This [will make] Singapore one of the few countries in the world to achieve 100% green waterworks when the project is completed,” Sembcorp said in a statement. The plant will feature 146,000 solar panels from an unspecified manufacturer.

The Solar Energy Research Institute of Singapore has been using the Tengeh Reservoir as a test bed for floating solar since 2017.

Norwegian technical consultancy DNV GL was appointed technical advisor for the project.