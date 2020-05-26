Malta launches 15 MW solar tender

The latest procurement exercise is the final round of the island nation’s 50 MW tender program.

Malta’s Ministry for Energy and Water Management has launched a tender for the deployment of 15 MW of solar.

The administration of the island state wants to establish 1 MW-plus solar projects with the latest, third round of a tender program started in late 2017.

Solar developers have until June 5 to submit bids.

The tender program is being carried out under the revised renewables National Action Plan, which the Maltese government released in 2017. The scheme envisaged three tenders securing around 50 MW of total solar capacity and the first round, held in February 2018, allotted around 15 MW. The second round of bidding was held in August 2018.

Malta reached 154 MW of solar generation capacity at the end of 2019, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency, including 23 MW added last year.

The government supports rooftop PV with a net metering program. A feed-in tariff for solar arrays up to 1 MW in size was closed by the government in May 2016.

The Maltese government wants around 200 MW of solar by next year.