Norway deployed 51 MW of solar in 2019

Norway reached 120 MW of solar generation capacity at the end of 2019, according to figures released by Norwegian solar industry body the Solenergiklyngen and based on data from compatriot company Multiconsult and the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE).
The nation added 51 MW of new solar capacity last year, with 2 MW of it accounted for by off-grid systems. Norway had added 23.5 MW of solar in 2018, 18 MW a year earlier and 11 MW in 2016.
Commercial and industrial arrays supplied 60% of last year’s additions, with residential systems making up 35%.
Almost all of the solar capacity installed in the past three years was deployed through the Plusskundeordningen – Plus Customer – program, which came into force at the beginning of 2017. The scheme introduced a net metering regime to ensure surplus power from solar systems with a capacity of no more than 100 kW was bought by energy providers.
Norwegian energy agency Enova has backed the incentive programs with solar rebates of 25% of the cost of buying and installing PV systems.
* Article was amended on May 26 to specify that the country’s off-grid PV capacity is 2 MW, and not 20 MW as previously reported.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.