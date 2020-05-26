Norway deployed 51 MW of solar in 2019

The figure took the nation to a cumulative 120 MW at the end of the year, according to figures published by Norwegian solar industry organization the Solenergiklyngen. Around 2 MW of the capacity added in 2019 came in the form of off-grid projects.

Some 60% of the solar capacity added in Norway last year came as commercial and industrial arrays.

Image: stanbalik/Pixabay

Norway reached 120 MW of solar generation capacity at the end of 2019, according to figures released by Norwegian solar industry body the Solenergiklyngen and based on data from compatriot company Multiconsult and the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE).

The nation added 51 MW of new solar capacity last year, with 2 MW of it accounted for by off-grid systems. Norway had added 23.5 MW of solar in 2018, 18 MW a year earlier and 11 MW in 2016.

Commercial and industrial arrays supplied 60% of last year’s additions, with residential systems making up 35%.

Almost all of the solar capacity installed in the past three years was deployed through the Plusskundeordningen – Plus Customer – program, which came into force at the beginning of 2017. The scheme introduced a net metering regime to ensure surplus power from solar systems with a capacity of no more than 100 kW was bought by energy providers.

Norwegian energy agency Enova has backed the incentive programs with solar rebates of 25% of the cost of buying and installing PV systems.

* Article was amended on May 26 to specify that the country’s off-grid PV capacity is 2 MW, and not 20 MW as previously reported.