Indian developer wants to walk away from record low solar price

Acme wants to walk away from its record-setting solar power supply deal.

Clean energy developer Acme Solar, which secured a 600 MW project in Rajasthan at the lowest ever Indian tariff for solar electricity, wants to abandon the agreement. The project was bagged in 2018 when Acme offered to be paid INR2.44/kWh ($0.0322354) generated after a reverse auction by tendering agency the Solar Energy Corporation of India (Seci).

Popular content

For the full story, please visit our pv magazine India site.