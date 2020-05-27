Indian developer wants to walk away from record low solar price

Acme Solar made headlines in 2018 when its offer to accept $0.0322354 per kilowatt-hour generated at a 600 MW solar farm planned in Rajasthan secured the project from federal body the Solar Energy Corporation of India. Now the developer wants to rip up the agreement, blaming Covid-19-related hold-ups.

Clean energy developer Acme Solar, which secured a 600 MW project in Rajasthan at the lowest ever Indian tariff for solar electricity, wants to abandon the agreement. The project was bagged in 2018 when Acme offered to be paid INR2.44/kWh ($0.0322354) generated after a reverse auction by tendering agency the Solar Energy Corporation of India (Seci).

