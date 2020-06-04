A ten-year PPA for 50 MW Spanish project

Dutch solar developer Sonnedix has secured a 10-year power purchase agreement from Norwegian renewables company Statkraft. A 50 MW Sonnedix solar plant planned in Badajoz, south west Spain, will supply around 100 GWh of green power annually from next year to 2031.

The deal is Sonnedix’ first for an unsubsidized project in Spain. Statkraft has signed several such power supply deals in the country, including one with Audax Renovables which will see the Spanish utility take an annual 525 GWh of electricity over 10.5 years.

Sonnedix also announced yesterday it had acquired 4.6 MW of Spanish solar generation capacity across five plants commissioned between 2008 and 2011 in Zaragoza, Ciudad Real, Murcia, Huesca and Andalusia. Those transactions followed the addition of 38 MW of Spanish project capacity by the developer at the end of last year.

The Dutch company claims to have total capacity of more than 1.8 GW worldwide and more than 200 PV plants in the eight markets in which it operates: Italy, France, Spain, Chile, South Africa, Japan, the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Present in Spain since 2010, Sonnedix says it has more than 250 MW of solar projects in operation or under construction in the country.