Autarco unveils rooftop module series

The MHI series will use modules made by Chinese manufacturer Chint.

Netherlands-based PV system supplier Autarco has unveiled a solar module series based on 166mm silicon wafers and monocrystalline Perc cells, with CEO Dan Horan telling pv magazine: “The series’ primary use will be the rooftop market.”

The MHI series features five half-cell panels with power outputs of 355-375 W and efficiencies of 19.2-20.3%.

The modules, featuring 120 half-cells each measuring 166 by 83mm, have overall dimensions of 1,765 by 1,048 by 35mm and weigh 20 kg. The panels – available in standard format, with black frame or full black versions – feature 3.2mm front glass, a coated Pet backsheet and EVA encapsulant.

Autarco offers a 12-year product warranty and 25-year power output guarantee for 83.1% of the initial yield.

Popular content

The products feature Staubli MC4 connectors, for reduced fire risk, as well as inverter-integrated detection of arc fault circuit interruption, the manufacturer stated. Two of the five modules – the MHI365 and MHI370 – will be available from next month, Autarco said.

“The modules are produced by Chinese conglomerate Chint with tightened specifications under Autarco quality control and [are] eligible for Autarco’s insured kilowatt-hour and product performance guarantees,” said chief executive Horan. “[The] Netherlands is our largest market by far but other important markets in Europe for us are Belgium and Spain.”

The MHI products follow the introduction last year of Autarco’s MHE series, which offers slightly lower power output levels. The Dutch supplier in January revealed the MHE range was based on Chint Group modules. The Chinese manufacturer produces its own modules at its Astronergy unit.