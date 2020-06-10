No science news today

A group of physicists under the name Particles for Justice has called for scientists and workers across academia to shut down for the day today in support of recent Black Lives Matter protests around the world. You can visit their website to read more about their background and aims.

If you’re in need of more reading material today, Ryan Mandelbaum has written an excellent article about the strike for tech, science and sci-fi website Gizmodo and the issues surrounding racism in academia. Several other publications, including Science magazine, have also paused their usual coverage for the day and made relevant articles available without subscription.