India set for 10 GW of agricultural solar

From pv magazine India

The state government of Andhra Pradesh has approved the planned development of 10 GW of solar capacity to meet the energy requirements of the agricultural sector. The project is aimed at providing nine hours of daily power supply to farmers, the Press Trust of India reported.

Separately, the State Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, also approved the establishment of an Integrated Renewable Energy Project (IREP).

