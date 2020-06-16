Chinese PV Industry Brief: 3 GW of new heterojunction capacity and a 1 GW solar-storage-hydrogen project

Talesun Solar said on Monday that it plans to raise about RMB1.57 billion ($221.7 million) in a private share offering. The PV module manufacturer and EPC contractor said it will use RMB 1.2 billion to build four new production lines for heterojunction solar cells with a combined capacity of 1 GW. The equipment will be operational within 24 months, the Suzhou-based company said. It will also use RMB375 million to upgrade current production lines to annually produce 1 GW of TOPCon cells. The line upgrades should be completed within 18 months.

Akcome Technologies signed a strategic cooperation agreement with S.C New Energy Technology Corp. last week to deploy 2 GW of heterojunction solar cell production lines. The Shenzhen-listed solar rack manufacturer has previously purchased 220 MW of RPD equipment for its heterojunction pilot project. In the future, it will work with S.C New Energy on key processing equipment, particularly plasma chemical meteorological deposition coating equipment (PECVD) and a new TCO coating line.

PowerChina has secured an EPC contract to build a 100 MW solar power plant in Ethiopia. The order is for the first phase of a 500 MW PV project.

China Guangdong Nuclear Power Corp. (CGNPC) has wrapped up the first round of bidding to supply it with centralized inverters. Huawei won 320 MW, followed by TBEA with 100 MW. Sineng Power secured an order for 60 MW.

Panda Green said on Friday that it has secured the exclusive rights to develop a 1 GW project featuring PV and photothermal generation, as well as energy storage capacity and hydrogen generation. The project will be built in Manasi county, in northwestern China’s remote Xinjiang region.

KPMG, meanwhile, said its Beijing office has agreed to help an investigative committee look into what happened to RMB1,022 million of missing deposits that Panda Green paid in 2017 for the right to develop solar projects that never took shape. The results of the KPMG investigation are due on July 3.