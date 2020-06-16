Indian Railways tenders 400 MW of grid-connected solar

The project capacity can be sited on Indian Railways land anywhere across the nation.
Image: Belur Ashok/Flickr
The Railway Energy Management Company joint venture established by Indian Railways and engineering consultancy Rites Ltd has invited bids for the development of 400 MW of grid-connected solar generation capacity on vacant railway-owned land.
Successful bidders in the procurement exercise, which will open on Saturday, will have 420 days to develop solar plants on Indian Railways-owned land anywhere across the nation.
