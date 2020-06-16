New residential battery inverter from Ginlong

Chinese inverter manufacturer Ningbo Ginlong Technologies has launched a hybrid residential inverter it claims can ensure AC back-up for up to 10 kW of continuous power and 16 kVA of peak power.
The three-phase RHI-3P(5-10)K-HVES-5G battery inverter is available in four devices with power ratings of 6.5, 7.8, 10.4 and 13 kW. The product also features a maximum input voltage of 1,000 V per string, according to the manufacturer.
The transformer-free inverters have two maximum power point tracking (MPPT) channels, with MTTP voltage ranging from 200 V to 850 V. The products all measure 535x455x181mm and weigh 25.1kg. Maximum efficiency is 98.4% with a European efficiency rating of 97.7%, according to the manufacturer. Ginlong reports MTTP efficiency of 99.9% and battery charge/discharge efficiency of 97.5%.
The lithium-ion battery has charge/discharge power of 5, 6, 8 and 10 kW for the four inverters, with battery voltages of 160-600 V.
Ginlong says its hybrid inverter can operate at lower than 4,000m altitude and at temperatures of -25 to 60 degrees Celsius. The products also have an arc fault circuit interrupter (AFCI) function. “Power supply can be switched automatically and switching time [is] within 40 minutes,” the inverter maker said.
As with other 5G inverters produced by Ginlong, the new device uses a bipolar PWM control algorithm the company claims can reduce the change rate of common-mode voltage. Ginlong launched the 5G platform in August.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.