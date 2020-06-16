New residential battery inverter from Ginlong

Chinese inverter manufacturer Ningbo Ginlong Technologies has launched a hybrid residential inverter it claims can ensure AC back-up for up to 10 kW of continuous power and 16 kVA of peak power.

The three-phase RHI-3P(5-10)K-HVES-5G battery inverter is available in four devices with power ratings of 6.5, 7.8, 10.4 and 13 kW. The product also features a maximum input voltage of 1,000 V per string, according to the manufacturer.

The transformer-free inverters have two maximum power point tracking (MPPT) channels, with MTTP voltage ranging from 200 V to 850 V. The products all measure 535x455x181mm and weigh 25.1kg. Maximum efficiency is 98.4% with a European efficiency rating of 97.7%, according to the manufacturer. Ginlong reports MTTP efficiency of 99.9% and battery charge/discharge efficiency of 97.5%.

The lithium-ion battery has charge/discharge power of 5, 6, 8 and 10 kW for the four inverters, with battery voltages of 160-600 V.

Ginlong says its hybrid inverter can operate at lower than 4,000m altitude and at temperatures of -25 to 60 degrees Celsius. The products also have an arc fault circuit interrupter (AFCI) function. “Power supply can be switched automatically and switching time [is] within 40 minutes,” the inverter maker said.

As with other 5G inverters produced by Ginlong, the new device uses a bipolar PWM control algorithm the company claims can reduce the change rate of common-mode voltage. Ginlong launched the 5G platform in August.