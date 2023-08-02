Mango Power introduces 12 kW / 15 kWh whole home battery

From pv magazine USA
Mango Power announced that its new Mango Power M home battery solution is now available to U.S. installers, adding a new lithium-ferro-phosphate (LFP) battery option for rooftop solar owners to choose from.
The LFP battery starts at 15 kWh and can be scaled to 80 kWh on one 12 kW hybrid inverter. The built-in hybrid inverter offers 12 kW of continuous power to enable reliable power for the entire home. The company said Mango Power M can be stacked up to 120 kW, making it a fit for commercial energy storage solutions as well.
The batteries are sourced from Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL), an LFP battery provider that partners with leading automakers including Ford, Tesla, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz.
Mango provides a 10-year warranty for the battery and hybrid inverter. The warranty ensures battery capacity will be 70% or more by the end of the 10-year term.
The battery allows for flexible use of electricity, storing from the grid or from rooftop solar. It can power the home during blackouts, sell electricity to the grid during peak demand times, and use stored electricity during the hours of peak retail electricity prices.
Mango Power said its batteries can be installed in only four hours, while competitor’s systems may take as much as 25 hours to install. The company said its system is compatible as a first-time installation or as a retrofit to existing home energy systems.
Product specifications:
M battery
- On-Grid Power: 12 kVA/240 V & 10.4 kVA/208 V, 24 kVA (500 ms) peak power
- Backup Power: 12 kVA/240 V & 10.4 kVA/208 V continuous power 24 kW/240 V & 15.6 kW/208 V peak power
- Seamless backup transition
- CATL LFP (Lithium iron phosphate)
- 31.5 in x 15.4 in x 46.3 in | 114.2 lbs.
M hybrid inverter
- Efficiency: 97.5%
- Maximum Power Point Trackers: 3（two strings combined)
- Solar Input 18 kW
- Integrated inverter and system controller
- Water and dust resistance
- Meets North American safety and EMI standards
- 36.4 in x 23.7 in x 11.9 in | 119.9 lbs.
The battery and inverter are also compatible with Mango Power’s 9.6 kW electric vehicle charging port. With the full kit, an EV can be charged with stored power, even during a grid blackout.
Mango Power M has a starting price of $19,999 for the 12 kW / 15 kWh configuration.
