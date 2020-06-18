Tunisia’s 70 MW PV tender concludes with lowest bid of $0.044/kWh

The Tunisian Ministry of Industry, Energy and Mines has revealed 16 winning projects from its 70 MW PV tender, which was launched in July 2019.

Through this procurement exercise, the Tunisian government aims to build six solar power plants with an installed power capacity of 10 MW each and ten 1 MW solar parks.

The tender lot for the projects between 1 MW and 10 MW has seen final bids ranging from TND millimes 125.3922 ($0.0444)/kWh to TND millimes 129.9736/kWh. A consortium formed by Hatem Mabrouk and Bot Energy will build one project in the governatorate of Medenine. Another group featuring Akuo Energy, HBG Holding and Nour Energy will build a project in Gabes governatorate, while Ecodelta will set up an array in Medenine. In total, the six projects will be built for between TND 18.3 million and TND 23.7 million.

Popular content

The tender lot for projects up to 1 MW has delivered final bids between TND millimes 189.500 /kWh to TND millimes 213.500/kWh, with project costs ranging from TND 2.4 million to TND 3.4 million. The 10 projects will be spread across Medenine, Ajim Djerba, Sidi Bouzid, Tataouine, Gabes and Kairouan.

Through a similar tender, the Tunisian government contracted seven projects totaling 70 MW from domestic companies and Tunisian-international consortia. Construction of the first project started in May.

The Tunisian government also finalized a 500 MW solar tender in December. Norwegian developer Scatec Solar was the biggest winner, with three projects totaling 300 MW. It will build a 200 MW facility in Tataouine governorate and will sell the power to local utility Société Tunisienne de l’Electricité et du Gaz for TND 71.783/MWh. The tariff was the lowest bid in the tender.