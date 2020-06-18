Tender launched for 14.8 MW/40.9 MWh of solar+storage in Ecuador

Ecuador’s Ministry of Energy and Non-Renewable Natural Resources has launched a tender for the construction of a 14.8 MW/40.9 MWh of solar+storage facility.
The Conolophus project will reduce diesel consumption on Santa Cruz Island in Galapagos National Park, as well as the adjacent island of Baltra.
Interested developers had until Tuesday of this week to pre-qualify for the procurement exercise. The tender final results will be announced at the end of the first quarter of 2021.
“The project is part of a private initiative,” the government said in March, when the project was first announced.
It is the third project of its type for the archipelago. Another 1 MW project, including a 2.2 MWh battery storage system, was announced two years ago. The project has the financial support of the Korean Institute of Development and Technology (KIAT).
Another project under the KIAT program is a PV installation with storage, built by Siemens on Isabela Island. The company completed one of the world’s first 100%-renewable island power systems in October 2018. The $13 million project, part of the government’s Zero Fossil Fuels on Galapagos policy, features more than 3,000 polycrystalline PV modules from Chinese manufacturer Trina Solar, for 952 kW of PV capacity.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.