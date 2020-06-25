pv magazine video: New tech without teething pain

With innovations flocking into the PV market at a rapid succession, teething pains can become an issue. This year’s pv magazine Quality Roundtable, held on June 9th, looked at such matters ranging from trackers to modules to BOS components. While there have been issues with cell cracking of larger wafers, wind instabilities in two-in-portrait trackers, or corrosion and stability issues in floating PV systems, the ensemble of experts at this session said that there are also production, handling, and O&M solutions to these quality concerns.

Thorsten Kray, head of building aerodynamics at I.F.I. Aachen and David Banks, president of CPP Wind Consultants, kicked off the event with a discussion over the mechanics behind torsional instabilities. Increasing stiffness by either shortening the table length or by setting up a locking mechanism at each post is one of the fixes that the wind tunnel experts suggested.

“Every tracker company should understand wind dynamics, wind tunnel studies, and they are now part of the design process for most systems,” explained James Butcher, a senior engineer with Nextracker. He explained how the company addressed the issue. “However, what we see is that not all wind tunnel tests are created equal and that there are multiple wind dynamics at play.”

This year will likely go down as the year of «above-500-watt-modules» in the world of modules. These power ratings are enabled by larger wafer formats, raising some concerns about cell cracking in the manufacturing processes.

“We offer inline color detection after PECVD. So when the cells come out of the furnace, we are able to determine the quality for each batch at each furnace level,” says Craig Snee, technical sales director with ET Solar. The company has launched a module with a larger M6 wafer format this year.

George Touloupas, director of technology & quality, CEA adds that “Damage-free cutting is something that is absolutely needed for bigger wafers, especially 210 mm cut into three. Manufacturers are aware that the current way of cutting might be okay for cutting into two pieces of a small wafer, but it is not okay for the big wafers to be cut in three.”

Other hot topics of the session included a discussion on gallium doping to prevent LID, as module manufacturer Longi, has re-started the technology this year again. A panel discussion between various stakeholders and scientists on quality in floating PV arrays has also concluded the Quality Roundtable.

