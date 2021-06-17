Roundtables Europe Video: Maintaining PV quality alongside rapid technological development

Last week, pv magazine held its second virtual Roundtables Europe event. Overall, more than 1,500 attendees from all corners of the world tuned in to hear our expert speakers discuss a number of key solar issues, from quality, asset management, sustainability and innovation.
In addition to our live coverage and photo gallery, the team also recorded all the presentations and panel discussions so you can follow the conversations that took place. First up is the Cornerstone on Maintaining PV Quality, moderated by pv magazine editor in chief Jonathan Gifford, and head of events Frederike Egerer.
Roundtable video content
- 4:49 min: Frédéric Dross, VP of Strategic Development, Senergy Technical Services (STS) – Technical risks of large format PV modules
- 16:59 min: Jay Lin, Chief Consultant, PV Guider – Risk of cell cracking of large format PV modules
- 26 min: George Touloupas, Director of Technology & Quality, Clean Energy Associates (CEA) – Aspects of quality of large format PV modules
- 37:32 min: Stefan Roest, Co-founder, CTO, Eternalsun Spire – Measurement challenges of large format PV modules
- 42:16 min: Panel discussion –Ensuring large format module quality, challenges in system integration with panelists: Hongbin Fang, Director of Product Marketing, LONGi Solar; Cormac Gilligan, Associate Director – Clean Technology & Renewables, IHS Markit; Simon Meijer, Founder & CEO, CoolBack Company B.V.; and Josep Tienda, Vice President, Sales EMEA, Shoals Technologies.
- 1:14:55 min: Presentation – Inside Growatt’s Generation X inverter series and the 5-step quality system by Robert van Keulen, Technical Manager, Growatt
- 1:28:06 min: Case study – Unplugged: When non-common cable solutions go bad by pv magazine editor in chief, Jonathan Gifford
- 1:33:38 min: Panel discussion – Don’t transfer, manage: tackling risks as technologies change with panelists: Frédéric Dross VP of Strategic Development, STS; Ragna Schmidt-Haupt, Partner, Everoze; and Andrea Viaro, Head of Sales EMEA Alternative Energies, Stäubli Electrical Connectors
- 1:58:08 min: Presentation – Holistic quality: Emerging importance of supply chains and ESG with Lindsey Wiedmann, Chief Legal Officer, Maxeon Solar Technologies
PV quality concerns
One of the key developments in the PV marketplace in 2021 is the emergence and deployment of large-format and high-powered modules. Power outputs of 400, 500 and even 600 Wp and beyond are reshaping notions of power plant design. However, given the rapid shift, concerns have been raised about the longevity of high-powered modules, and their susceptibility to a range of failure modes.
The quality concerns include crystalline defects in larger wafers, cell cutting processes and spacing that can result in cracking, an increase in defects as a result of cell currents, lamination defects due to process changes, and the alignment of multi-busbars. Materials such as glass, EVA and other encapsulants were also considered.
Methods for effective risk management were further addressed, including questions about the number of players involved in the distribution of risk. And the ways to effectively designate the roles of banks, insurance providers, EPCs, manufacturers, and investors, were discussed.
Thank you!
In addition to our attendees and experts, we would also like to thank our sponsors who helped make this event a (virtual) reality! Watch out for the remaining three Roundtables Europe videos in the coming days.
