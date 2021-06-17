Roundtables Europe Video: Maintaining PV quality alongside rapid technological development

During the first Cornerstone on quality, we held a panel discussion on tackling risks as technologies change with panelists Frédéric Dross VP of Strategic Development, STS; Ragna Schmidt-Haupt, Partner, Everoze; and Andrea Viaro, Head of Sales EMEA Alternative Energies, Stäubli Electrical Connectors

Last week, pv magazine held its second virtual Roundtables Europe event. Overall, more than 1,500 attendees from all corners of the world tuned in to hear our expert speakers discuss a number of key solar issues, from quality, asset management, sustainability and innovation.

In addition to our live coverage and photo gallery, the team also recorded all the presentations and panel discussions so you can follow the conversations that took place. First up is the Cornerstone on Maintaining PV Quality, moderated by pv magazine editor in chief Jonathan Gifford, and head of events Frederike Egerer.

Roundtable video content

4:49 min : Frédéric Dross, VP of Strategic Development, Senergy Technical Services (STS) – Technical risks of large format PV modules

PV quality concerns

One of the key developments in the PV marketplace in 2021 is the emergence and deployment of large-format and high-powered modules. Power outputs of 400, 500 and even 600 Wp and beyond are reshaping notions of power plant design. However, given the rapid shift, concerns have been raised about the longevity of high-powered modules, and their susceptibility to a range of failure modes.

The quality concerns include crystalline defects in larger wafers, cell cutting processes and spacing that can result in cracking, an increase in defects as a result of cell currents, lamination defects due to process changes, and the alignment of multi-busbars. Materials such as glass, EVA and other encapsulants were also considered.

Methods for effective risk management were further addressed, including questions about the number of players involved in the distribution of risk. And the ways to effectively designate the roles of banks, insurance providers, EPCs, manufacturers, and investors, were discussed.

