PV imports to face 20-25% customs duty in India

From pv magazine India
The Economic Times has reported that the Indian government is considering a basic customs duty of 20-25% on imported solar panels from August, with the tax to rise to 40% within a year.
Solar cells would attract a 15% customs duty from August, the newspaper reported, quoting Minister of State (IC) Power and New & Renewable Energy RK Singh, with that figure to rise to 30%.
Solar cells and modules – the majority of which are imported from China – are exempt from basic customs duty at present, but will attract a 15% ‘safeguarding duty’ until July.
