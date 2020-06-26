PV imports to face 20-25% customs duty in India

The power minister said India needs to reduce dependency on imports in the power sector.

From pv magazine India

The Economic Times has reported that the Indian government is considering a basic customs duty of 20-25% on imported solar panels from August, with the tax to rise to 40% within a year.

Solar cells would attract a 15% customs duty from August, the newspaper reported, quoting Minister of State (IC) Power and New & Renewable Energy RK Singh, with that figure to rise to 30%.

Solar cells and modules – the majority of which are imported from China – are exempt from basic customs duty at present, but will attract a 15% ‘safeguarding duty’ until July.

For the full story, please visit our pv magazine India site.