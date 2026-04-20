Samsung launches residential air-to-water heat pump reaching SCOP of up to 4.9

Samsung Electronics has introduced this week its new Eco Heating System (EHS) Heat Pump Boiler for space heating and domestic hot water in South Korea.

According to the company, the air-to-water EHS Heat Pump Boiler can offer stable performance in cold climates.

The manufacturer also states that the unit is designed to operate reliably in outdoor temperatures down to around -25 C, while still providing hot water output of up to 70 C. This is reportedly achieved through a combination of high-efficiency compression technology, freeze protection systems, drainage heating, and auxiliary electric heating for extreme conditions.

The system is claimed to achieve a seasonal coefficient of performance of up to 4.9 under low-temperature floor heating conditions, and approximately 3.78 under higher-temperature operation at 55 C.

The new system also runs on difluoromethane (R32) refrigerant and includes built-in electric heaters and anti-freeze valves that protect the heat exchanger and piping from freezing or ice formation. These measures are intended to maintain stable outlet water temperatures even in extreme cold conditions down to around -25 C and help prevent system failures caused by frost damage, according to the manufacturer.

Samsung Electronics added the system also relies on a blade-type fan structure that reportedly reduces air resistance to a minimum, with operating noise being reported at around 35 dB(A), making it suitable for dense residential environments.

“The new product has a dark gray color and a grill structure that does not expose the inside of the outdoor unit, which naturally harmonizes with the surrounding area,” the company said. “The product is about 100 cm high and can be installed neatly under the window without obstructing the view.”

The EHS Heat Pump Boiler is also equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen controller and supports Samsung’s SmartThings ecosystem, allowing users to remotely control heating settings, monitor energy consumption, and manage system diagnostics via a mobile application.

The product is part of the EHS Mono R290 monobloc heat pump technology platform that the company released in 2023.

In early January, Samsung also launched an all-in-one heat pump for residential and commercial use. Dubbed EHS All-in-One, the system provides air heating and cooling, floor heating, and hot water from a single outdoor unit. It is initially released for the European market, with a Korean rollout expected within a year.