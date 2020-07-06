India will add just 50 GW of solar in the next five years, according to company bosses

Chief executives said joint clean energy-thermal power auctions would be welcome in India.

India will add only 50 GW of solar project capacity and 10 GW of wind power over the next five years, according to a survey of chief executives, to leave it far short of the government ambition of hitting 175 GW of clean energy in two years’ time.

Bosses from 40 Indian and international businesses made the pessimistic prediction as part of this year’s renewable energy survey of CEOs by consultancy Bridge to India.

For the full story, please visit our pv magazine India site.