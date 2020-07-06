India will add just 50 GW of solar in the next five years, according to company bosses
The expected return would leave the nation woefully short of its ambitious 175 GW clean energy target, which was laid down with a 2022 deadline. Chief executives who criticized aggressive clean power auctions said they would like to see more fossil fuel facilities thrown into the mix.
Chief executives said joint clean energy-thermal power auctions would be welcome in India.
Image: Benita5/Pixabay
India will add only 50 GW of solar project capacity and 10 GW of wind power over the next five years, according to a survey of chief executives, to leave it far short of the government ambition of hitting 175 GW of clean energy in two years’ time.
Bosses from 40 Indian and international businesses made the pessimistic prediction as part of this year’s renewable energy survey of CEOs by consultancy Bridge to India.
