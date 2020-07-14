Chinese PV Industry Brief: 10 GW module-inverter tender and 300 MW in Liaoning

JA Solar said last week that it has started work on a 300 MW solar plant in Chaoyang county, Liaoning province. Its first grid-parity project will be built with an investment of RMB1.45 billion ($207.3 million). Construction is set for completion by the end of this year. Once operational, the facility will likely generate around 500 GWh of electricity per year. The module maker has also issued a notice forecasting a strong profit increase for the first half. Net profit will likely increase by 64.8% to 85% year on year, to as high as RMB730 million, which the company partly attributed to strong module shipments.
Huaneng launched a tender on Saturday to procure PV modules and inverters for fiscal 2020. It wants to buy 5 GW of solar panels and 5 GW of inverters. The components will be used in projects that the state-owned energy group wants to complete by June 2021.
Longi said on Monday that it has started producing its Longi Roof module for building-integrated PV applications at its factory in Xi’an. The monocrystalline module giant said the panels will enter mass production soon. It also noted plans to launch another new BIPV product in Shanghai in August, but it did not disclose additional details.
GCL-Poly took care of internal accounting issues involving two subsidiaries on Friday with the announcement of an agreement between Suzhou GCL-Poly and service provider Suzhou GCl Operation to extend an O&M arrangement by three years for RMB35.3 million per year. Based on a 353 MW portfolio, that comes out to a cost of RMB0.10/W. Another group unit, GCL New Energy, will also provide management services for GCL Solar Energy in Puerto Rico for another two years at a cost of $300,000 per year.
China Solar‘s long-running effort to get back up and trading has been held up again, with shareholders still looking to free up suspended stock for the past seven years. The company told investors that it will start moving forward with plans to restart operations from around Sept. 30.
