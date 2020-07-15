Solar Solutions International trade show is off – again

The organizers of the Solar Solutions International and Green Heating Solutions trade shows in the Netherlands today said this year’s editions have been cancelled due to concerns voiced by exhibitors.

Good! Events and Media announced only two weeks ago that the conferences – originally planned for mid-March and postponed due to the Covid-19 crisis – would be held in their usual Haarlem venue in September, with the PV event constituting ‘the largest solar trade show in Europe.’

The organizer, which was at the forefront of a lobbying effort which persuaded the Dutch government trade shows should be treated differently than concerts and other cultural large gatherings, today said exhibitors had voiced concerns about encouraging so many delegates to gather, even with measures in place such as half-day time slots to reduce crowd numbers. Some exhibitors had also voiced doubts about their ability to plan for the rearranged show at just two months’ notice.

Good! Events and Media today said the next installment of the twin events will be the 2021 shows, to be held at the same Expo Haarlemmermeer venue from March 16-18.