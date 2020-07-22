A car park PV folding roof to recharge electric vehicles

From pv magazine Germany.

The first Horizon solar folding roof product made by DHP Technology has been installed over a parking area in Switzerland.

The 420 kW generation capacity, 4,000 square meter roof covers 152 parking bays at the Jakobsbad-Kronberg cable car in Appenzellerland, in DHP’s home market. The roof required 13 months to install, following 2.5 years in the planning system.

Popular content

The roof generates power for on-site consumption, including for electric vehicle (EV) charging points.