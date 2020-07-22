A car park PV folding roof to recharge electric vehicles

From pv magazine Germany.
The first Horizon solar folding roof product made by DHP Technology has been installed over a parking area in Switzerland.
The 420 kW generation capacity, 4,000 square meter roof covers 152 parking bays at the Jakobsbad-Kronberg cable car in Appenzellerland, in DHP’s home market. The roof required 13 months to install, following 2.5 years in the planning system.
The roof generates power for on-site consumption, including for electric vehicle (EV) charging points.
The folding PV roof was manufactured at DHP Technology headquarters in Zizers. A highly automated process assembles the roofs, a company spokesman told pv magazine. The PV system features mono and polycrystalline solar cells and glass-free laminate tech. “The folding sunroof is lightweight because we use glass-free solar module technology,” said the DHP representative. “The installation is simple and is based on the plug-and-play approach.”
The spokesman indicated a product cost of around €2,400 per kilowatt installed, adding up to a little over €1 million for the Jakobsbad-Kronberg system. Aimed chiefly at car parks, where it can add generation capacity in built-up areas, the roof could also be installed in locations such as wastewater treatment plants and logistics bases.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.