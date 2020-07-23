India added 8 GW of solar in fiscal 2019-20

From pv magazine India

India added about 5.9 GW of utility-scale PV capacity and 1.7 GW of rooftop solar in fiscal 2019-20, according to JMK Research and Analytics.

The new additions brought the country’s total installed PV capacity to about 35 GW as of March 31.

Domestic manufacturers supplied about 40% of the PV modules required for deployment in fiscal 2019-20, including the utility-scale, onsite, off-grid, and solar pumping segments. Two of the top three suppliers, Waaree and Adani, are Indian companies. China’s Risen Energy was the second-largest supplier, accounting for about 9.9% of all orders.

