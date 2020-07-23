India added 8 GW of solar in fiscal 2019-20

From pv magazine India
India added about 5.9 GW of utility-scale PV capacity and 1.7 GW of rooftop solar in fiscal 2019-20, according to JMK Research and Analytics.
The new additions brought the country’s total installed PV capacity to about 35 GW as of March 31.
Domestic manufacturers supplied about 40% of the PV modules required for deployment in fiscal 2019-20, including the utility-scale, onsite, off-grid, and solar pumping segments. Two of the top three suppliers, Waaree and Adani, are Indian companies. China’s Risen Energy was the second-largest supplier, accounting for about 9.9% of all orders.
For the full story, please visit our pv magazine India site.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.