Yotta Energy launches ‘panel-level storage’ package for C&I solar

U.S.-based Yotta Energy is targeting solar PV and energy storage installations with its “panel-level storage” offer, a new package including the SolarLEAF SL-1000 1 kWh solid state thermally-regulated lithium-iron-phosphate battery and a Yotta Energy three-phase DPI-208 or DPI-480microinverters.

Each inverter and 25.7 kg battery is designed to be integrated into rooftop racking which can also secure individual solar panels directly above the batteries. The battery measures 40 cm x 66 cm x 10 cm supporting solar PV input of up to 750 W. It is a 38.4V and 26.4Ah system with a life cycle of 6,000-8,000 discharges.

Yotta sees commercial rooftops as a “huge untapped” market for its energy solutions, according to its vice president of sales Ryan Davies. The most recent projects are 100 kWh systems installed in Texas and California. It also provided a 120 kWh battery storage system for a remotely located electric vehicle charger pilot project that was led by U.S automotive manufacturer Polaris.

“We can offer plan, design, review, and financing support to all our clients to smooth out the challenges that have traditionally existed in this market,” Davies told pv magazine.

Founded in 2016, the company has made the long journey from concept to market. “So far we’ve done about 25 MW of storage-ready sites with our microinverter. We’re fully approved for installations nationwide and have battery installations across California and five other states,” said Davies.

The company notes that its solution has several advantages compared to conventional C&I solar storage solutions. For example, the design cuts out the need for a dedicated room or separate space for the battery racks and it reportedly keeps batteries cool, passively maintaining an ideal working temperature range, between 21 C and 38 C.

Battery management software, dubbed YottaVision2.0, is included. It stores and displays performance and monitoring data. It has mapping visualization to localize system events, DXF file formats for computer-aided design, and supports project and commissioning documentation management.

The company raised venture capital last year, an $8 million round led by Evergy Ventures and BlueScopeX, both corporate venture capital investors, and Cricetus Felix Ventures, an impact investor, along with early investors.