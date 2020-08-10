Poland’s PV capacity reaches 2.26 GW

Polish grid operator Polskie Sieci Elektroenergetyczne (PSE) says the country reached 2,261.3 MW of installed solar capacity at the end of July.

In July alone, newly installed capacity was 204.7 MW, while new additions for the first five months of 2020 hit 916 MW.

Moc zainstalowana w #PV w KSE 1.08.2020 r. wyniosła 2261,347 MW (na podst. danych przekazanych do OSP). Oznacza to wzrost o 156,22 proc. rok do roku i o 7,23 proc. w okresie VII 2020 – VIII 2020 r. #OZE #energetyka pic.twitter.com/3STxCxqeJR — PSE S.A. (@pse_pl) August 6, 2020 Popular content

The country had 1.29 GW of cumulative solar capacity in Poland at the end of 2019, up from around 1 GW in late September, and from just 486 MW at the end of 2018.

It may reach its target of 7.8 GW of solar by 2030 – as outlined in the National Plan for Energy and Climate – by the middle of the decade, according to a new report by the Instytut Energetyki Odnawialnej (IEO).

The country is expected to see its installed PV capacity rise from 1.5 GW at the end of 2019 to around 2.5 GW by the end of this year. “This year’s investments will be centered around prosumers in the micro-installations sector,” the IEO analysts said.