Facebook announces nearly 1 GW of new energy deals

From pv magazine USA

Facebook has signed contracts to buy 806 MW of solar and wind power from projects across Utah, Ohio, Illinois, Tennessee and Ireland. All of the contracts will support its goal of becoming 100% powered by renewables by the end of this year.

The projects are geographically diverse and span a wide range of developers. Facebook signed the contracts with Brookfield Renewable Partners, D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments, and Apex Clean Energy.

To date, Facebook has secured deals for more than 5 GW of renewables, with 2 GW currently operational. It expects another 1.5 GW of wind and solar power to come online by the end of this year.

Facebook has invested in a number of notable solar projects across the United States. In New Mexico, it has 100 MW spread across two projects to feed the Los Lunas data center. It has also partnered with the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) on two solar projects, totaling 377 MW, to support its data center in Huntsville, Alabama.

In November, Facebook announced two of the largest solar projects that it has taken on to date – the 300 MW Prospero Solar project in Andrews County, Texas, and the 122 MW Cove Mountain 2 solar project in Iron County, Utah. Both projects are expected to be completed this year.

Facebook will also get power from what will be one of the largest solar projects in Texas, the 497 MW Roadrunner solar project, located in Upton County.