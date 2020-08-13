Tender launched for 279 MW of solar in India’s Maharashtra state

From pv magazine India.
The Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) has invited bids to set up an aggregate 279 MW capacity in the state of Maharashtra. The scope of work includes design, engineering, supply, construction, erection, testing, commissioning and operation and maintenance of solar power generating systems ranging from 2 MW to 10 MW at various locations in the state.
The capacity is being tendered district-wise under five lots (two lots of 52 MW each, one lot of 57 MW and two lots of 59 MW each).
To be eligible, bidders should be solar module manufacturers, grid-tied inverter manufacturers or system integrators of solar power plants. Bidding companies are required to have had an average annual turnover in the last three financial years of Rs 71.93 crore ($10.5 million) to apply for the 52 MW lot; Rs 78.84 crore for the 57 MW lot; and Rs 81.61 crore for the 59 MW lot. The combined average annual turnover for all the lots applied for by bidders shall be taken into consideration.
Further, bidders should have completed similar work in the last seven years for a cumulative capacity of 15.6 MW for applying for the 52 MW lot; 17.1 MW for the 57 MW lot; and 17.7 MW for the 59 MW lot. Of this, a least one grid-connected ground-based solar plant should have had a minimum capacity of 5 MW, two plants with a minimum output of 4 MW each or three plants with a minimum of 3 MW each.
