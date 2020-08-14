Chinese PV Industry Brief: Production expansion plans for Trina, JA Solar, ZNshine

Trina Solar said on Wednesday that it plans to expand its PV cell production capacity by 10 GW at its factory in Yancheng, Jiangsu province. The Shanghai-listed manufacturer said it will use the new capacity to produce cells compatible with 210 mm wafers. It will implement the plan in two phases. In the first phase, it will deploy 7.6 GW of new production lines, while in the second phase it will retrofit 2.4 GW of its existing capacity at the site to accommodate 210 mm wafers. It will invest CNY 3 billion (USD 431.6 million) and CNY 800 million. It is aiming for 26 GW of solar cell capacity by the end of 2021, 70% of which will be devoted to 210 mm size wafers.

JA Solar said on Thursday that it has signed a framework contact with the municipal government of Qujing, Yunnan province, to deploy 20 GW of wafer production capacity. The manufacturer plans to invest CNY5.8 billion in the capacity expansion plan.

ZNshine Solar said earlier this week that its wants to expand its PV module output capacity by 10 GW or more. It will build a new production facility in Suqian, Jiangsu province, with a total investment of CNY5.5 billion. The first phase of the expansion plan will be finalized by the end of November, with a total capacity of 4 GW. The second phase will concluded by the end of 2021, with another 6 GW. All the lines will be compatible with both 182mm and 210mm wafers, and will be equipped with multiple advanced module technologies, including laser-cutting, multi busbars, multiple cutting, and high-density encapsulation. The maximum module power output will be 720 W for duo-glass modules, with sizes up to 2650mm by 1450mm.