IRENA wants to improve Western African grids for renewables integration

The International Renewable Energy Agency has launched a request for proposal to seek consultants for the establishment of a program to strengthen the power grid infrastructure of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in order to enable a strong penetration of renewable energy sources.

Selected consultants will have to work closely with utilities, grid operators and national regulators of member countries of the ECOWAS region, including the ECOWAS Regional Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ECREEE). It will also have to identify technically and economically ideal solutions to improve safe power supply in the region while enabling a large increase in wind and solar power capacities. “At the same time, training staff of regional training centres should be enabled to continue and upscale capacity building activities on the same issue on a regular basis,” the agency stated in the RfP document.

Interested consultants will have time until August 31 to submit their bids.

A week earlier, the ECREEE had launched a request for expression of interest to seek a consulting company for the expansion of the West African Clean Energy Corridor (WACEC) program and its institutional implementation framework.

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the German Development Agency (GIZ) are supporting the tender.

According to IRENA, the ECOWAS region currently has only 16 GW of power generation capacity, of which 32% comes from hydroelectricity and 68% from thermal power. This capacity is enough to cover only 37% of the area’s total demand. Only 42% of the ECOWAS population has “access to electricity, concentrated in urban areas, which drops down to single digits in rural areas,” the international agency stressed.