Enphase microinverters for high-power modules

US microinverter specialist Enphase has brought its IQ 7A devices for commercial and industrial rooftop PV projects to Europe and Australia.

These inverters are compatible with 60-, 66-, and 72-cell high-power monofacial and bifacial solar modules with power output ranging from 295 to 450 W, according to the manufacturer. “With a maximum output power of 366 volt-amperes (VA) and 96.5% EU efficiency, Enphase IQ 7A microinverters can generate up to 14% more power than any previous Enphase IQ microinverters,” the company claims.

The inverters have a California Energy Commission (CEC) efficiency of 97.0% and a maximum input DC voltage of 58 V. Power point tracking voltage ranges between 18 V and 58 V, while maximum DC short circuit current is 15 A.

Each microinverter has dimensions of 212 mm by 175 mm by 30.2 mm and weighs 1.08 kg. Its ambient operating temperature ranges from -40 C to 60 C.

The inverter also features the Enphase Enlighten monitoring and analysis software as well as IP67 protection.

“The microinverters are backed by a 10-year warranty in the Australian solar market, which can be extended to 15, 20, or 25 years, and a 25-year limited warranty in the European solar market,” Enphase said. “The pairing of IQ 7A microinverters with high-power modules allows solar installers to reduce the number of modules required for a given system output and provides them with the peace of mind of knowing that Enphase microinverters can support future high-power modules.“