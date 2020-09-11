US developer secures 15-year PPA for 400 MW of PV, 180 MW/540 MWh of storage

From pv magazine USA

One of the largest solar+storage installations in the United States has come one step closer to actualization, with 8minute Solar Energy coming to terms with Clean Power Alliance on a 15-year power purchase agreement for the Rexford 1 Solar & Storage Center in Tulare County, California.

The project is a behemoth, clocking in at 400 MW of solar and 180 MW/540 MWh of energy storage. It would be noteworthy even if it were just a storage installation, as it is larger than any such project currently operating.

It will be built on private farmland in Tulare County, with construction expected to begin in early 2022. Along with 400 construction jobs, the project is expected to create 1,000 indirect jobs. Over the course of its life, it is expected to contribute more than $200 million to the local economy.

The Rexford 1 Solar & Storage Center is the second collaboration this summer between 8minute Solar Energy and California community choice aggregators. In June, 8minute Solar agreed to a PPA with Monterey Bay Community Power Authority and Silicon Valley Clean Energy (SVCE) for the 250 MW Aratina Solar Center, with 150 MWh of storage.

The Aratina Solar Center will be built in Kern County, California and is expected to come on-line before the end of 2023. The project is expected to create more than 300 construction jobs.