Gujarat opens 210 MW solar tender

Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited has extended by a week the deadline for bidding to set up 110 MW of grid-connected solar at specific sites in the state, with proposals now accepted until September 23.

Under the terms of the tender, solar projects ranging in scale from 10-55 MW must be connected at three Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Limited substations in the state: the 100ha Sanesh site in Bhavnagar district has space for 55 MW of generation capacity, the 92ha Pachchham location in Ahmedabad can host 40 MW and a 25ha plot at Nikava in Jamnagar can accommodate 15 MW.

Popular content

For the full story, please visit our pv magazine India site.