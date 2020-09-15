Gujarat opens 210 MW solar tender

Developers now have until September 23 to lodge bids for an earlier, 110 MW procurement round and can also toss their hat into the ring for a new tender in the district of Jamnagar which closes on October 5.

The state has also started a newer, bigger tender.

Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited has extended by a week the deadline for bidding to set up 110 MW of grid-connected solar at specific sites in the state, with proposals now accepted until September 23.

Under the terms of the tender, solar projects ranging in scale from 10-55 MW must be connected at three Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Limited substations in the state: the 100ha Sanesh site in Bhavnagar district has space for 55 MW of generation capacity, the 92ha Pachchham location in Ahmedabad can host 40 MW and a 25ha plot at Nikava in Jamnagar can accommodate 15 MW.

For the full story, please visit our pv magazine India site.

