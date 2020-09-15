Mounting structures for floating PV from Spain

From pv magazine Spain.
Spanish engineer Isigenere says it can produce 1 MW of its virgin high-density polyethylene (HDPE) floating PV mounting systems every five days thanks to a plastic injection manufacturing process.
The latest iteration of the product – Isifloating 4.0 – is based on a patented double-float design and made of plastic commonly used for piping, as well as with UV additives and antioxidants. The plastic components have a minimum 3mm thickness, said Isigenere.
The tech company said the 240kg mounting structures offer minimum wind resistance thanks to aerodynamic design which ensures five-degree solar panel inclination. The products are said to operate in temperatures from -20 to 60 degrees Celsius and to be able to withstand wind speeds of up to 180 kmh and waves of up to 1m.
Isigenere said the structures can be deployed with basic tools and equipment and 1 MW of them can be transported in eight 40-foot containers.
The manufacturer has an 80 MW annual production capacity and wants to double the figure within four months.
