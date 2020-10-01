General Motors to hit 60% renewables target with US solar deal

From pv magazine USA
General Motors has made a significant step toward achieving its goal of sourcing 100% of its energy from renewables by 2040, with the announcement that the company has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) for a 180 MW solar project set to be constructed in Arkansas.
Once the installation is completed in 2023, the capacity will lift General Motors to more than 60% renewable energy usage. The deal is also significant for putting the company over 1 GW in renewable energy use. It is now the 11th largest offtaker of renewable power in the United States, and the largest offtaker in the manufacturing sector.
The electricity generated by this installation will supply three General Motors sites. The Wentzville Assembly facility in Missouri and Michigan’s Lansing Delta Township Assembly facility will be fully powered by solar energy, with the remaining power to be allocated to the Lansing Grand River Assembly facility.
The installation also marks a significant capacity increase for the state of Arkansas, which has lagged in solar development to date, with just under 240 MW in installed capacity. The state has recently seen a slight uptick in development interest, with a 132 MW solar project in White County recently being approved by local regulators. That project is set to be financed, built, owned and operated by Lightsource BP, with Lightsource selling the electricity generated to Conway Corp. under a fixed-rate PPA.
