Solar-wind-storage EV fast charging for German highway

From pv magazine Germany.

Dutch electric vehicle (EV) charging specialist Fastned and U.S. EV maker Tesla have opened what they claim is Germany’s largest fast-charging park for electric cars, at the Hilden motorway junction of the A3 and A46, near Düsseldorf.

Vehicles with up to 300 kW capacity can be charged at the same time at eight Fastned stations on the site, which also includes 20 Tesla superchargers and additional stations provided by bistro operator Seed & Greet for staff and customers.

The 44 charging points at the location are set to be expanded to 114 in future construction phases and all offer electricity from renewables, with some of the power supplied direct from a 336 kW photovoltaic system deployed on carports and from two small wind turbines.

German battery manufacturer Tesvolt has supplied two energy storage containers with a total capacity of 2 MWh to temporarily store excess solar and wind power and to cut expensive peak loads which can arise when EVs are charged at the same time. The containers will also store green electricity when it is priced at its cheapest. The project planners assume the storage systems will pay for themselves within “a few years.”

The project is the brainchild of Roland Schüren, owner of the Schüren bakery, in Hilden, an enthusiastic proponent of renewables.

Referring to the new erneuerbare-energien-gesetz renewable energy law, or EEG, due this year, Schüren said: “I hope that the EEG amendment will not slow down such projects in the future,” he said. “Several people approached me saying they would like to start a similar project. Should the EEG amendment further limit the use of self-generated electricity, imitators would literally be thwarted.”

The fast charging stations are all set to be installed this year and the site owner plans to expand the PV array to a more-than-700 kW system. An office building will be added to the complex by the end of 2022 and the bakery will then operate ‘vertical farming’ between the buildings, cultivating lettuce, strawberries and blueberries across 1,000m2 of wall space across four floors.