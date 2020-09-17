Tesla battery day bingo

From pv magazine USA
When it comes to battery breakthroughs, I depend on the counsel of Thomas Edison and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who in a 2014 conference call, said the following:
“My top advice really for anyone who says they’ve got some breakthrough battery technology is please send us a sample cell. Don’t send us PowerPoint, just send us one cell that works with all appropriate caveats. That sorts out the nonsense and the claims that aren’t actually true.”
He continued by offering his thoughts on the “battery breakthrough du jour;” as he described it:
“Send us a sample. Or if you don’t trust us, send it to an independent lab where the parameters can be verified. Otherwise, STFU. Everything works on PowerPoint. If you like, I’ll give you a PowerPoint presentation about teleportation to the Andromeda Galaxy.”
Tesla has deployed a massive volume of batteries over the last decade and that puts it in a unique position to gauge the progress of lithium-ion technology and production.
Bingo card
Popular content
Long anticipated and already once-delayed, Tesla battery day is next week, Sept. 22. Look for Elon Musk to use some of the following battery-day terms as he charts out the future of Tesla’s powertrains and stationary storage performance. Get your bingo cards ready.
- Exponential: a Musk favorite
- Breakthrough: legally mandated to use this word
- Million-mile battery: There were reports that CATL and Tesla’s Dahn group were working on a million-mile chemistry
- Plaid Model S with new powertrain, larger battery, three motors and a revamped chassis. Faster than the Ludicrous version.
- Anode, cathode architectures
- “It will blow your mind”
- Battery management system applied to powertrain or otherwise
- Solid-state batteries and electrolyte development
- Sub-$100 per kWh battery
- Cobalt–free chemistry: In 2016, Tesla partnered with the Dahn battery research group out of Dalhousie University to work on this and other lithium-ion challenges. See “Is Cobalt Needed in Ni-Rich Positive Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries?“
- $400 billion Tesla market cap
- Mining: rumors of Tesla mineral searches and mining company acquisitions abound
- Dry electrode technology, acquired through the purchase of Maxwell, could enable higher energy densities. Maxwell claimed that its dry electrode manufacturing technology, historically used to make ultracapacitors, is “a breakthrough technology that can be applied to the manufacturing of batteries.”
There’s that word again.
‘Self-reinforcing upwards circle’
UBS doubled its price target on Tesla ahead of the event and one of its analysts shared this pearl: “Putting the most recent underperformance aside, investor expectations for the battery day on Sept. 22 and TSLA shares have been in a self-reinforcing upwards circle over the past few months.”
Over the years, Musk has promised the capability of full battery swap, 620 miles from a single charge and production of 1,000 solar roofs per week.
We’ll circle back with our bingo results after next week’s battery day event.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.