Tesla battery day bingo

From pv magazine USA

When it comes to battery breakthroughs, I depend on the counsel of Thomas Edison and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who in a 2014 conference call, said the following:

“My top advice really for anyone who says they’ve got some breakthrough battery technology is please send us a sample cell. Don’t send us PowerPoint, just send us one cell that works with all appropriate caveats. That sorts out the nonsense and the claims that aren’t actually true.”

He continued by offering his thoughts on the “battery breakthrough du jour;” as he described it:

“Send us a sample. Or if you don’t trust us, send it to an independent lab where the parameters can be verified. Otherwise, STFU. Everything works on PowerPoint. If you like, I’ll give you a PowerPoint presentation about teleportation to the Andromeda Galaxy.”

Tesla has deployed a massive volume of batteries over the last decade and that puts it in a unique position to gauge the progress of lithium-ion technology and production.