CIGS cells could hit efficiencies of 33%, say Germany scientists

From pv magazine Germany

The efficiency of thin-film solar cells based on copper, indium, gallium and selenium (CIGS) semiconductors has improved to more than 23% in recent years, thanks to ongoing research.

However, a team of researchers from the Center for Solar Energy and Hydrogen Research Baden-Württemberg (ZSW), Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU), and Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin (HZB) see the potential for further efficiency gains. They have outlined their findings in a recently published article in Nature Communications.

Their findings are based on research in the joint EFFCIS project, which ended this year. The 3.5-year initiative was funded by Germany’s Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy.